.Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Murder suspect pleaded not guilty to numerous charges on Aug. 11

By Todd Guild

A Watsonville murder suspect who surrendered after an hours-long standoff last week pleaded not guilty to numerous charges on Aug. 11, and will remain jailed without bail.

Hector Rocha, 44, reportedly shot a 42-year-old man on the 100 block of West Beach Street on Aug. 4. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at about 8:45pm. The victim died at the scene.

One day after the shooting, someone called 911 to report they saw Rocha’s green 1967 Chevrolet single-cab truck in an agricultural field off McGowan Road south of the Pajaro River. 

He refused to come out of the truck for more than four hours as crisis negotiators tried to convince him to surrender.   

Rocha has been charged with murder, several weapons enhancements and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces an enhancement for a previous serious felony.

secure document shredding

Watsonville Police were assisted by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Cruz Police Department, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team and Santa Cruz Auto Theft Reduction and Enforcement Task Force.

Rocha was previously convicted of attempted arson in June 2022, and received jail time and two years of supervised release.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Todd Guild
Previous ArticleStreet Talk
Next ArticleDUI Suspect Strikes Vehicles And Home
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

DUI Suspect Strikes Vehicles And Home

Street Talk

Focus On Farmworkers And Farm Fallout