.New Board Chair Chosen For Santa Cruz Supervisors

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Justin Cummmings as this year’s Board Chair, and Felipe Hernandez as Vice Chair.

While the Chair role is largely ceremonial, the supervisor in that position leads the meetings and often serves as the spokesperson for the board.

Previous Chair Supervisor Zach Friend handed over the gavel to Cummings as they switched seats.

In the coming months, the Board is likely to see a significant change, as four people have lined up to replace outgoing Supervisor Bruce McPherson. A total of five are hoping to replace Supervisor Zach Friend, who has announced he is not seeking another term.

Lani Faulkner, meanwhile, is looking to oust First District Supervisor Manu Koenig.