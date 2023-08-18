.New Art Exhibit Opens In Watsonville

A new art show has opened at Studio Judy G, 430 Main St., in downtown Watsonville. “Men in Nature/Taking Off” is a joint show of paintings by Judy Gittelsohn and photographs by her cousin, Danny Georges.

They grew up together in Portland, Oregon and spent their childhood rambling amidst the spacious suburbs of Portland and the shores of Cannon Beach. Separately, they became practicing artists. Georges worked in sculpture and now photography, while Gittelsohn has consistently painted. They both recently relocated from densely populated places to more rural homes: Georges lives in Walden, New York and Gittelsohn lives in Watsonville.

Georges’ new photographs include himself as a participant.

“Viewing is an act, and making a picture is viewing actively,” he said. “Viewing art, in particular, is a ritual for making ourselves open and I want my photography to explore that.”

Gittelsohn’s “Men in Nature” golden acrylic on canvas and linen series features men considering and being in nature.

“The beautiful thing is that we both look at the world in different perspectives stemming from a simple shared language in birth and we have a shared artist vision on a similar trajectory,” Gittelsohn said.

The show will be part of the fourth annual Wine, Beer and Art Walk in downtown Watsonville Saturday August 19 from 1-5 p.m. Ticket-holders can sip local wines and craft beers, sample food and view artwork created by local artists and artisans.

Put on by the City of Watsonville and Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, participants will receive a wine glass, tote bag and passport book featuring locations for one tasting at each of 18 plus locations.

“Out of the Fire,” a multimedia exhibit at Pajaro Valley Arts, 37 Sudden St. and the exhibit, “A Visual Journey,” featuring 33 artists at 280 Main St. in the Porter Building, are also featured.

Tickets for the Wine, Beer and Art Walk are $45 and are now available on Eventbrite.

For more information on Men In Nature/Taking Off, contact Judy Gittelsohn at 650.248.5381.