.Ringing In the New Year with a Slew of New Laws

With a flurry of new laws ready to take effect, Good Times looked at a handful of the more notable ones, which tackle everything from criminal justice and health services to firearms.

JAYWALKING

Before Assembly Bill 2147 was signed into law in September, pedestrians with the audacity to cross the street where no crosswalk existed faced the consequences of a moving violation and a roughly $250 fine. But after Jan. 1, that heinous act will be decriminalized, thanks to the Freedom to Walk act.

With jaywalkers now free to terrorize society at large, crossing wherever they see fit, what’s next? Dogs and cats living together?

CRIMINAL JUSTICE

On a more serious note, Senate Bill 357 decriminalizes loitering for the purposes of prostitution, a charge that has disproportionately penalized Black women in urban areas. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Black adults make up 50% of the arrests for this crime in Los Angeles, despite being just under 9% of the city’s population.

The new law also allows those convicted of the offense to clear it from their record.

About 1600 catalytic converters are stolen every month in California. Assembly Bill 1740 hopes to curb that crime spree by requiring people to record the year, make and model of the vehicle’s catalytic converter. The new law also prohibits recyclers from receiving catalytic converters from anyone that is not a commercial enterprise or the vehicle’s owner.

Assembly Bill 1008 requires state prisons and jails to provide free phone calls to inmates and prohibits facilities from profiting from them.

Assembly Bill 960 makes it easier for prison inmates to petition for compassionate release when facing a terminal illness if they don’t pose a danger to public safety.

In a first for the U.S., Assembly Bill 2799 limits a court’s ability to use song lyrics in criminal proceedings, saying it falls under the umbrella of creative expression. The new law sets higher restrictions around prosecutors using song lyrics in court. It comes after the rapper Young Thug’s racketeering conviction earlier this year, where prosecutors used his song lyrics as evidence against him.

Supporters say that the law protects rap, hip-hop and other artists whose lyrics venture into violence or describe criminal behavior.

Under Assembly Bill 2746, people who fail to appear in court for unpaid traffic tickets will no longer face a penalty of a suspended license. The law also reduces the penalty for driving without a license from a misdemeanor to an infraction.

Senate Bill 1472 adds participating in a sideshow and speeding more than 100 miles per hour to the list of crimes that constitute “gross negligence.”

Written to help some defendants avoid deportation, Assembly Bill 2195 allows prosecutors to charge some drug offenses as a public nuisance.

Assembly Bill 1641 requires that sexually violent predators on conditional release or outpatient status be monitored by a GPS until unconditionally discharged from their requirements.

Assembly Bill 1909 makes several changes to bicycle traffic laws, including requiring drivers to change lanes when passing bikes, when feasible. It also removes prohibitions on keeping e-bikes off bicycle paths, equestrian trails and hiking trails while allowing local authorities to prohibit them on some trails.

Senate Bill 731 vastly expands the number of people eligible to have their criminal record cleared, excluding only sex offenders.

GUN LAWS

Lawmakers also took aim at so-called ghost guns with Assembly Bill 1621, which halts the sale of gun parts and kits—called “precursors”—until the federal government regulates those items.

Assembly Bill 2156 limits the making of 3D-printed guns to licensed manufacturers.

ABORTION

In addition to voters overwhelmingly approving Proposition 1 in November, which enshrined abortion rights in the state’s Constitution, state lawmakers further protected a woman’s right to choose with a package of new laws.

Assembly Bill 2223 ensures that women cannot be held criminally or civilly liable for miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion, or perinatal death due to causes that occurred in utero.

To protect out-of-state women who are seeking abortion services in California, California passed Assembly Bill 2091, which prohibits healthcare providers from releasing medical information of women who come from out of state to seek abortion care. Similarly, the state also passed Assembly Bill 1242, which prohibits law enforcement and other entities from cooperating with out-of-state entities in investigations involving lawful abortions in California.

Senate Bill 523 requires health plans to cover specific over-the-counter birth control without cost-sharing and prohibits employment-related discrimination based on reproductive health decisions.

To help meet out-of-state and in-state demand for abortion services, Senate Bill 1375 calls for expanded training for nurse practitioners and certified nurse-midwives to perform abortion care by aspiration techniques.

GENDER CARE

In a win for parents supporting their minor children seeking gender-affirming care in California, Senate Bill 107 prevents the State from participating in the prosecution of parents coming from a state where such care has been criminalized.

This new law stems partly from a Texas case where the Department of Family and Protective Services issued a directive that such gender-affirming care is tantamount to child abuse and grounds them to lose custody.

PINK TAX

Assembly Bill 1287 targets the so-called “Pink Tax,” in which retailers and other businesses charge women more than men for the same products and services.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, women often pay as much as 7% higher than men. This law ends that practice, with violators subject to civil penalties.

HOLIDAYS

The new year also brings four new holidays. Juneteenth, which celebrates the effective end of slavery on June 19, is now a state holiday under Assembly Bill 1655. The second new moon following the winter solstice is officially the Lunar New Year, thanks to Assembly Bill 2596. Genocide Remembrance Day now falls on April 24 under Assembly Bill 1801, and Assembly Bill 1741 makes Nov. 20 Transgender Day of Remembrance.

STREET VENDORS

In a win for street vendors—and for foodies always looking to try something new and exciting—Senate Bill 972 establishes a new category for mobile businesses called Compact Mobile Food Operation.

These can be push-carts, stands or displays with or without wheels, including pedal-driven carts and wagons. The vendors must meet certain cleanliness standards.

ANIMAL RIGHTS

Animal rights activists are hailing Assembly Bill 44, which prohibits the sale and manufacture of animal fur clothing statewide.

HOURLY WAGE

The state’s minimum wage is going up to $15.50 per hour under Senate Bill 3, signed into law in 2016 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown.