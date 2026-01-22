.VIP Package to New Living Expo

Enter for a chance to win a pair of VIP Packages to New Living Expo at San Rafael’s Marin Center on April 17–19. Winners will receive two VIP passes to any paid workshop of their choice and two three-day General Admission passes to the full Expo.

Now in its 23rd year, the New Living Expo is one of Northern California’s longest-running events dedicated to health, mindfulness, conscious living, esoteric wisdom, exploring ancient civilizations and emerging ideas shaping human potential.

Each year, the Expo features:

• A large, diverse exhibit hall with wellness products, technologies, and services

• Meditation, movement, and bodywork experiences, including massage and somatic therapies

• A curated speaker program featuring bestselling authors, researchers, and teachers

• An outdoor Natural Foods Pavilion with conscious dining and sampling

From meditation and emotional well-being to holistic health and leading-edge conversations at the intersection of science and consciousness, the New Living Expo offers accessible entry points for newcomers and depth for longtime practitioners alike. GET TICKETS »

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.