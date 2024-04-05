.Giveaways

.VIP Package to New Living Expo

Enter for a chance to win a pair of VIP Packages to New Living Expo at San Rafael’s Marin Center on April 19, 20 & 21. Winners will receive two VIP passes to any paid workshop at the event (an $88 value), and two three-day general admission passes (a $70 value).

The New Living Expo is Northern California’s premier event for natural health, mindfulness, and conscious living, and happens to be one of the longest running and largest events of its kind in the nation. The event always features a large and diverse exhibit floor featuring everything from a virtual yoga studio offering the latest Qigong techniques, a Body Work Pavilion offering almost every available type of massage and body therapy available today, a large onsite Bookstore showcasing authors who speak at the event each year including Marin’s own John Gray (Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus), Suzanne Giesemann (The Awakened Way) and Dannion Brinkley (Saved By The Light). There’s also the very popular outdoor Natural Food Pavilion featuring dining and sampling. Get Tickets »

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Monday, April 15, 2024.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

