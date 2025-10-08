.County Taps Nicole Coburn as New CEO

The County of Santa Cruz on Wednesday named Nicole Coburn as its new Chief Executive Officer, just over three months after Carlos Palacios announced his retirement from the position.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously chose Coburn after a nationwide search during which 139 candidates from across the country applied.

The board is expected to finalize the decision during its Oct. 21 meeting.

Coburn will be the second woman in county history to serve as county executive officer.

Salary for the position ranges from $276,058 to $370,032 per year.

She has served as assistant executive officer since 2017, overseeing the county’s public safety and justice departments and the budget, among other things.

She has been with the county for more than 12 years, starting in 2013 as a senior and then principal administrative analyst before stepping into the assistant CEO role in October 2017.

She earned her B.A. in communication studies from UC Los Angeles in 1998, and a Master of Public Policy from UC Berkeley in 2003.

Coburn takes the county’s lead role as cuts from the federal level, compounded by an impending recession, threaten services and positions countywide.

As assistant county executive officer, Coburn oversaw public safety and justice initiatives, communications, legislative affairs and budget management for the county’s $1.3 billion organization.

She led the creation of Santa Cruz County’s first Strategic and Operational Plans, and advanced initiatives to expand access to justice and behavioral health care. She also championed programs to strengthen equity and representation—such as the “A Santa Cruz County Like Me” initiative and the Youth Advisory Task Force.

In addition, Coburn identified new funding streams to improve public services including Measure S, which has led to the modernization and construction of libraries throughout Santa Cruz County, county officials stated.

She also played key roles in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CZU Lightning Complex fires and multiple winter storms.

“Nicole Coburn has demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, and a deep understanding of the values that define our community,” Board Chair Felipe Hernandez said. “Her collaborative spirit, fiscal expertise, and commitment to equity will serve the County well as we continue to address housing, infrastructure, and climate resilience challenges together.”

Vice-Chair Monica Martinez also had praise for Coburn.

“She brings a deep commitment to collaboration, equity, and service, and upholds the highest ethical standards,” Martinez said. “Nicole’s steady leadership, compassion, and dedication to the people of Santa Cruz County will guide the organization toward a strong and successful future.”

The two-day selection process included the full board and an interview with a panel of community stakeholders from across the county.

Coburn spent part of her childhood living in Yosemite National Park and the Sierra Nevada foothills, which she said gives her a connection to the environment and a commitment to public service and the community to the role.

“Santa Cruz County is a community of resilience, creativity, and compassion,” Coburn stated in a press release. “I’m deeply honored to continue serving our residents, supporting our workforce, and collaborating with our partners as County Executive Officer. Together, we will build on our foundation of transparency, accountability, and innovation to make this a place where every resident can thrive and belong.”