.New Tradition

Second Saturday Art Tour starts up in Pajaro Valley

By Tarmo Hannula
ART BEAT Watsonville Taiko will perform July 12 during the inaugural Second Saturday event. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

For the past two decades, local artists have participated in Santa Cruz’s First Friday every month. Now, creative types in the Pajaro Valley are gearing up to start their own tradition: a Second Saturday Art Tour.

The free, monthly event is built on this theme: “Bring your family, bring your neighbors—let’s make downtown Watsonville the heart of community connection, creativity and culture.”

A soft launch is set for 1–4pm July 12, on Main Street and surrounding blocks.

“We’re aiming to help make downtown Watsonville an arts district,” said Kathleen Crocetti, who has been working with Miriam Anton, executive director of Pajaro Valley Arts, and Jessica Beebe, recreation supervisor of Watsonville Parks and Community Services, in creating the event that is modeled after Santa Cruz’s popular event.

The lead artist on scores of outdoor mosaic projects around the county, Crocetti says, “It is time for all of us to choose a date and bring our arts together so we can co-market and grow and share our audience. This is not only to celebrate Watsonville but all of Santa Cruz County where we can create a bigger buzz around our growing culture.”

What to expect:

  • Live performances by local musicians, dancers and theater groups.
  • Kid-friendly activities, including arts and crafts, face painting and story time.
  • Local shopping with pop-ups from downtown retailers and artisan vendors.
  • Interactive art installations and tours of community murals.
  • Connection to local nonprofits and community resources.

Crocetti said organizers want to choose a day that people of all ages and families can take part in a free monthly arts and culture celebration.

Organizers also want to incorporate local brick-and-mortar restaurants that will offer Second Saturday-specific discounts.

“The City of Watsonville is one of our biggest partners,” Crocetti said. “Jessica Beebe has been a tremendous boost. We’re super excited about how many activities we are able to offer for this first event, which we hope will continue every second Saturday for years to come,” Crocetti said.

Among the many participants are the following: a performance by Watsonville Taiko, 1-2:30pm at Watsonville Plaza, 358 Main St.; a tour of the Annieglass factory, 1:30pm, 310 Harvest Dr.; Estrellas de Esperanza folklórico performance, 3-3:30pm, at Watsonville Center for the Arts, 375 Main St.; and the Pajaro Valley Arts Paint Jam, 1-4pm, at the Porter Building, 280 Main St.

For more information, visit watsonvillesecondsaturdays.my.canva.site.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
Support Local Journalism
