.New Year’s Eve Storm Update and Helpful Tips

As steady, hard rain continues to fall throughout Santa Cruz County, officials didn’t waste any time issuing evacuation warnings on Saturday morning for residents in the Felton Grove neighborhood (FEL–E008) and Paradise Park in Santa Cruz (CRZ–E081).

The warnings come after heavy overnight rain and wind drenched the county, toppling trees and power lines and causing mudslides in some areas.

County spokesman Jason Hoppin said the flood advisory is being issued before possible evacuations. Residents should prepare to leave should an evacuation alert be issued.

The County Emergency Operations Center has been activated to monitor other impacts from the storm, including localized flooding and road impacts.

The rains are expected to continue throughout Saturday, with some clearing on Sunday before returning later in the week.

Check evacuation zones at community.zonehaven.com.

Flood Tips

-Move to higher ground. Be aware of drainage channels and other areas known to flood suddenly.

-After a flood, stay away from downed power lines and designated disaster areas.

-Return home only when authorities indicate it is safe.

-If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and take another route. The road underneath may be damaged and impassable.

-Don’t drive through floodwaters or around barricades. Only a few inches of water can sweep your vehicle off the road.

-Stay out of standing floodwater. The dirty water can disguise hazards below the surface, such as deep holes and dangerous debris.