.Former Pajaronian Owner Abruptly Closes

News Media Corp., the Rochelle, Ill.-based company that owned Good Times sister paper The Pajaronian from 1995–2019, abruptly ceased operations Wednesday, informing employees in an email at its 11 publications in five states that they no longer have jobs.

The company had been in business for 43 years and boasted 600,000 subscribers, with publications in Arizona, Illinois, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming, according to its website.

They had several papers in California and Oregon.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you that NMC will be closing its doors permanently, effective August 6, 2025,” CEO JJ Tompkins wrote.

“This decision was not made lightly. Over the past months and years, we have explored every possible avenue to sustain our operations and preserve our team. Unfortunately, due to financial challenges, a significant economic downturn impacting our industry, revenue losses and increasing expenses, and the recent failure of an attempt to sell the company as a going concern, we have reached a point where continuing business is no longer feasible.”

Tompkins said that the employees’ health coverage was also terminated on Aug. 6, and added that the company would “make all reasonable efforts to pay you all remaining compensation you have earned as soon as possible, to the extent permitted by the company’s secured lenders.”

Tompkins did not respond to a request for additional comment.

NMC purchased Pajaronian in 1995, and ran it until Santa Cruz-based Nuz Inc., the company that also owns Good Times, purchased it in 2019.

San Jose-based Weeklys, which owns Nuz Inc., has four other regional weekly papers, including Metro Silicon Valley, North Bay Bohemian, Pacific Sun and East Bay Express.

In addition, Weeklys has 10 local papers, including the Press Banner in Scotts Valley.