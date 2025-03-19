.No-Frills Franks

These Dawgs are HOTTT

By Andrew Steingrube
foodie file image of Taylor's hot dog stand
FRANKLY DELICIOUS Taylor’s has been a cornerstone eatery in Watsonville for decades. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Serving signature no-frills frankfurters in Watsonville since 1954, Taylor Brothers Hot Dog Stand has been passed down through three generations, originally founded in Visalia by Matt Taylor’s grandpa and great uncle.

Matt had originally planned to follow in his dad’s law enforcement footsteps, but found he wasn’t feeling that path and was instead called to the family business. Born and raised in Visalia, he started working at that stand right out of high school, going from employee to manager and then co-owner at age 26.

Taylor defines Taylor Brothers Hot Dogs in Watsonville as definitionally classic and old school, from the walk-up neon diner feel to the simple menu and business model that has gone mostly unchanged over 70-plus years of history. The hot dogs are the menu item, a beef/pork blend that comes in one size and is prepared on a steam table.

The traditional white bread buns track, served steamed, fluffy and soft. The standard dog comes with mustard, sweet relish, onions and Matt’s grandma’s proprietary beef chili recipe—not too sweet, not too spicy and with no beans. Bag chips like Lay’s, Ruffles and Fritos are offered pairings, as well as candy and soda.

Define the hot dog’s role in Americana.

MATT TAYLOR: The hot dog has a special place in American culture, from Nathan’s July Fourth contest to countless summer cookouts and picnics. And sporting events too, especially baseball, which our family is huge fans of and is synonymous with hot dogs. It really is the perfect hand-to-mouth food; it doesn’t drip or make a huge mess. It’s totally self-contained and you don’t need a table to eat it, the simplicity of it as a food is unrivaled.

To what do you attribute the business’ longevity?

It builds on itself because at this point after 70 years, we’ve had generations of people coming to the stand. There is a big sense of nostalgia that’s really huge for us, and we hold a special place in people’s hearts and Watsonville’s culture. I can’t go an hour working the stand there without hearing so many special and unique customer stories and family memories. Maybe it was a first date here, or the Saturday spot to go with dad, or getting hot dogs and sneaking them into the movie theater.

336 Union Street, Watsonville, 831-722-2402.

Andrew Steingrube
