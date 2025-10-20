Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. TRENDING: Thousands Gathered for No Kings Day in Santa Cruz Free Will Astrology Pasta Perfect Street Talk Squeeze Play .Thousands Gathered for No Kings Day in Santa Cruz By Brad Kava October 19, 2025 The bridge leading to the protest at San Lorenzo Park Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print A slide show from downtown Santa Cruz’s No Kings protest Saturday LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please sign me up for the newsletter Yes No Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Brad Kava Previous ArticleBy Its Fingernails…