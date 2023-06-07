.Nothing Bundt Cakes: Homer, no Bunt

Jeff Joseph’s path to opening Nothing Bundt Cakes in Capitola has been a circuitous one. Born on the East Coast and raised in the Bay Area, he moved to Washington D.C. to get his MBA and then to Manhattan to do internet consulting.

Although he had no experience in the restaurant industry or food service, six years ago he and his wife felt like there was a niche and opportunity for a successful specialty cake shop in Santa Cruz. So, they opened Nothing Bundt Cakes, a take-out only retail bakery. Open every day from 10am-6pm (12-5pm on Sunday), they sell only bundt cakes—in multiple regular sizes, a tiered option, individually sized “bundt-lets” and bite-size by-the-dozen “bundtinis.”

Known for their hand-crafted themed decorations for special events like birthdays and graduations, they have nine year-round flavors and one flavor of the month. Favorites include red velvet, chocolate chocolate chip, lemon and confetti, and they also have gluten-free chocolate chip cookie.

What was it like starting your shop?

JEFF JOSEPH: When we first opened years ago, people would ask “How are you going to succeed selling bundt cakes?” My answer was, “Have you tasted one yet?” And now that we’ve been open for almost six years, we have a really strong following and many repeat customers. We actually have people come from all over the Central Coast.

How do your children feel about the family business?

When they were younger, they didn’t love all the attention that came along with owning this store. But now it’s the opposite, they think it’s cool because we are so well known and sometimes their friends even ask for a job here. Now, owning the store has some cache, which they didn’t appreciate when they were younger. My kids not only have our cakes for their own birthdays, but are often asked to bring them to any celebration they attend, which they proudly and happily do.

3555 Clares Street Suite YY, Capitola, 831-476-8773; nothingbundtcakes.com