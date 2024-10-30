Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Nutcracker: Experience the Magic! at Cabrillo’s Crocker Theater in Santa Cruz on Saturday, December 21, 1:00pm.

Every year, Santa Cruz City Ballet (at the International Academy of Dance) puts on a premier Nutcracker performance at Cabrillo’s Crocker Theater. And every year, the stage sparkles with the magic of our cast and crew, as dancers from ages 4 to adult light up the stage. This year Nutcracker: Experience the Magic will be happening on December 21st and 22nd, 2024. Tickets on sale »

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.