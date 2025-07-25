.$50 to Oblò Cocktails & Kitchen

Enter for a chance to win a $50 Gift Certificate to Oblò Cocktails & Kitchen in Santa Cruz.

Food is a state of mind at Oblò. Their cuisine merges a wide range of influences with the seasonal bounty of California. They feature specialty cocktails, wines, and thoughtfully curated plates. Discover an exciting blend of flavors inspired by global culinary trends, their talented chef and bar tender bring a truly unique dining experience.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Monday, September 8, 2025.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.