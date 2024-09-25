.Toast to Italy

A tale of upscale

By Andrew Steingrube
FOOD BIZ Marco Paoletti knows the restaurant business is a business. Luckily he’s got the degree to help. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

An economist by trade in Rome, Marco Paoletti settled in Santa Cruz 10 years ago, seduced by its natural beauty and diversity. Professionally, he applied his economic background to the restaurant industry, opening Obló in downtown Santa Cruz six months ago with his business partner and chef, Andrea.

With a name that means “porthole” in Italian, Obló’s ambiance has a boat-like feel, set off by rounded architecture, plentiful windows and prominent blues throughout. The cuisine is modern Italian with California influence and includes grilled octopus, pan-seared scallops, pancetta-wrapped shrimp, and grass-fed elk carpaccio sliced thin and finished with lemon juice, black pepper and honey mustard aioli. Succulent salad selections include a caprese with Naples-sourced mozzarella and arugula with sautéed calamari.

Entrée favorites are red wine-braised short ribs with creamy polenta, pappardelle pasta with bison ragout, and a rotating fish of the day special. The burger is another popular pick with ground-in-house ribeye, brie cheese, sautéed oyster mushrooms and crispy onions. Desserts include Chocolate Bomb, a gluten-free layered chocolate mousse made from scratch.

Describe your economist-to-restauranteur evolution.

MARCO PAOLETTI: I always had a passion for good kitchens; growing up in Italy, my mom was a tremendous cook and I always loved food and trying new restaurants. But I got a degree in economics and finance and was a CPA in Italy for several years. It’s important to serve good food, but also be very mindful of the numbers behind the scenes and to keep an eye on rising costs that can drag a restaurant down. My economic background really instilled in me food financial instincts.

Tell me about the bar program.

We invented all our house cocktails and they are made with fresh-squeezed juices and housemade infusions—everything is hand-crafted and high quality. Our espresso martini with vanilla-infused vodka and authentic imported espresso is one great example, and our most unique cocktail is the Italian Stallion: an aperitif-style sour with fresh lemon juice and honey syrup, Szechuan bitters and three different Italian bitters.

740 Front St., Santa Cruz, 831-600-7770; oblosc.com

HAND CRAFTED House cocktails at Obló are made with fresh-squeezed juices and housemade infusions.

1 COMMENT

  1. Such a pretty photo showing here ! Eager to check out the new business here and their menu.
    Curious thing, though, the chairs seem to be left over from when that space was Hobee’s 30 years back…my back doesn’t do well in that sort of seat (and I am a yoga practitioner).

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - Yes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleAcid Zest
Next ArticleCatching Up
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

UCSC Enacts New Policies Due To Pro-Palestine Protests

Jimmy Dutra Liable for $1.1M In Sexual Assault Case

row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk