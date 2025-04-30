.Online Comments

Re: CABRILLO COOKING SCHOOL

We are very proud of our culinary arts program and Pino Alto (Spanish for tall pine) restaurant on our campus. The staff and students do a tremendous job. We feel it is one of the best restaurants in the county. It will soon close for the season, but will return in the fall. In addition, the food is served in the century-old Sesnon House, a magnificent Victorian home lovingly preserved by our custodial and maintenance staff.

One of so many aspects of our campus that we have such great pride.

I will add, the man for whom it is named IS NOT ONE OF THEM. I am proud of the student council for naming our soon-to-be-built new dorms COSTA VISTA North, Central and South. I propose our campus should take on the name and permanently bury Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo’s legacy of genocidal murder. We have until mid 2028 to decide.

Steve Trujillo

Re: UCSC LIBRARY CLOSES TO PUBLIC

Since UCSC McHenry Library is one of the Federal Depository Libraries, in-person access to its collection is provided to the general public. Don’t know if loan privileges are included in the public access doctrine. Looking today (4/18/25) on the library’s website, no announcement whatsoever of the community borrowing changes is mentioned. And it’s unclear if alumni and retiree services would be included in an end to community borrowing.

Ron Arruda

Re: REDMAN-HIRAHARA HOUSE FACING FINAL CHAPTER

Sorry, but even a ghost wouldn’t haunt this unfortunate relic. Considering the beautiful historic buildings that city leaders of days past chose to destroy, the Cooper Building and the original Downtown Library among them, it’s ironic that this sad house is considered worth saving, when there’s so very little left to save. As Paul Simon wrote, “Protect your memories, they’re all that’s left you.”

Vikaryis Thrill

A real disappointment. Where are our cultural leaders? This is a resource of many dimensions that needs an all-hands-on-deck response.

Stephen Svete

CORRECTIONS

In last week’s Street Talk, the wrong age was listed for Jordan Scharnhorst. He is 28 years old.

Last week’s Home and Garden section gave the wrong address to reach former Pele Juju member Michele Landegger’s green building company. The correct contact is Studio Boa Green Design Build: mi*****@st*******.com, 831-334-1147, studioboa.com.