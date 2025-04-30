music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Online Comments

By Letters to the Editor

Re: CABRILLO COOKING SCHOOL

We are very proud of our culinary arts program and Pino Alto (Spanish for tall pine) restaurant on our campus. The staff and students do a tremendous job. We feel it is one of the best restaurants in the county. It will soon close for the season, but will return in the fall. In addition, the food is served in the century-old Sesnon House, a magnificent Victorian home lovingly preserved by our custodial and maintenance staff.

One of so many aspects of our campus that we have such great pride.

I will add, the man for whom it is named IS NOT ONE OF THEM. I am proud of the student council for naming our soon-to-be-built new dorms COSTA VISTA North, Central and South. I propose our campus should take on the name and permanently bury Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo’s legacy of genocidal murder. We have until mid 2028 to decide.

Steve Trujillo | goodtimes.sc

Re: UCSC LIBRARY CLOSES TO PUBLIC

Since UCSC McHenry Library is one of the Federal Depository Libraries, in-person access to its collection is provided to the general public. Don’t know if loan privileges are included in the public access doctrine. Looking today (4/18/25) on the library’s website, no announcement whatsoever of the community borrowing changes is mentioned. And it’s unclear if alumni and retiree services would be included in an end to community borrowing.

Ron Arruda | goodtimes.sc

Re: REDMAN-HIRAHARA HOUSE FACING FINAL CHAPTER

Sorry, but even a ghost wouldn’t haunt this unfortunate relic. Considering the beautiful historic buildings that city leaders of days past chose to destroy, the Cooper Building and the original Downtown Library among them, it’s ironic that this sad house is considered worth saving, when there’s so very little left to save. As Paul Simon wrote, “Protect your memories, they’re all that’s left you.”

Vikaryis Thrill | goodtimes.sc

A real disappointment. Where are our cultural leaders? This is a resource of many dimensions that needs an all-hands-on-deck response.

Stephen Svete | goodtimes.sc

CORRECTIONS

In last week’s Street Talk, the wrong age was listed for Jordan Scharnhorst. He is 28 years old.

Last week’s Home and Garden section gave the wrong address to reach former Pele Juju member Michele Landegger’s green building company. The correct contact is Studio Boa Green Design Build: mi*****@st*******.com, 831-334-1147, studioboa.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleThings to do in Santa Cruz
Next ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk

Racism Criticized at Local School District

Sports betting still illegal in California

Sports Betting Still Illegal in California—But That Didn’t Stop March Madness...