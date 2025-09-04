Enter for a chance to win a Friends & Family Weekend Pass to Open Farm Tours in Santa Cruz County on October 11-12, 10-4pm. Includes a carload of up to 5 people and entry to the participating farms.

October 11 – South County Farms: Blossom’s Biodynamic Farm, Esperanza Community Farms, Dos Aguilas Olive Grove, Live Earth Farm, Thomas Farm, Prevedelli Farm & BBQ Lunch 11am-3pm at Luz Del Valle.

October 12 – North County Farms: Beeline Blooms, Post Street Farm, Flip Flop Farm, Rodoni Farms, Pie Ranch, Homeless Garden Project, Santa Cruz Permaculture, Swanton Berry Farm & BBQ Lunch 11am-3pm at Sea To Sky Farm.

All the farms on Open Farm Tours implement sustainable agriculture practices & are family owned. Visit website for details about the tours and activities each farm will be offering.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.