.Opinion: A Legendary Band’s Return to Greatness

I listened to the Psychedelic Furs growing up, like every teenager in the late ’80s—you ran the risk of getting your teen-angst card taken away if you didn’t have the Pretty in Pink soundtrack, and even when the cooler people at my high school said they were selling out in ’87, I bought the “Heartbreak Beat” 7-inch. (No regrets, it was catchy.)

But I didn’t see them perform until a few years ago, and whoa, it is truly a whole thing. First of all, I’d never seen someone act out their lyrics before, but that is literally what frontman Richard Butler does on stage. I was hoping against hope that he’d also act out his answers to Adam Joseph’s questions for this week’s cover story, but apparently that didn’t happen. (Adam will be talking about what interviewing the band’s brothers, Richard and Tim Butler, was actually like tomorrow on KSQD’s “Cruz News and Views” show from 3-4pm.)

Still, it’s interesting to hear the band members talk about the ups and downs of making the music that was so formative to so many of us. And they are returning to Santa Cruz at what seems like the perfect time, on the heels of what Adam calls their best album since their ’80s heyday. Read his story, and hey, if you could never figure out what Richard Butler was saying in “Love My Way” either, I recommend going to the show and getting the visual cues.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF