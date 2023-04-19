.Opinion: Let it Be

“Happiness is a Warm Gun” is my favorite Beatles song. It might be my favorite song of all time. In less than three minutes, you get three distinct sections—each could work as its own song, opening with a nitrous oxide daydream that sounds like it was plucked from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The tune closes with a 1950s doo-wop-flavored sexual innuendo with a chorus of “bang bang shoot shoot.” “Happiness is a Warm Gun” never gets old and makes me happy whenever I hear it. It’s the perfect introductory ambassador for the Beatles White Album, a scattered musical collage that shouldn’t make sense. From the children’s cowboy sing-along “The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill” to the prepunk screecher “Helter Skelter,” the Fab Four’s 93-minute creative melting pot is an unsolvable riddle.

Maybe that’s why 20 years ago, a group of local professional musicians, including Dale Ockerman, Ken Kraft and Richard Bryant, were determined to learn every tone, mismatched rhythm and abrupt chord change spanning the White Album’s 30 tracks. It was a challenging archeological dig that took over half a year. They pulled it off live in front of an audience—several times—with an eight-piece band and other iterations, including collaborations with complete symphonies and orchestras. I’m not sure if the Beatles themselves would have been able to do it without a lot of assistance. The White Album Ensemble went on to do the same thing with all the Beatles’ post-1966 work. This rotating collective of musicians is not just another cover band or tribute; these are musical anthropologists who have dedicated two decades to sharing their love of the Beatles with the community. By now, every music fan in the region knows WAE. And everyone knows they are guaranteed to have a good time if they attend their shows, which is why every concert is a sell-out.

The two upcoming shows at the Rio Theatre—where WAE debuted in 2003—will mark the end for WAE, but Ockerman isn't bummed. He notes that the best time to say goodbye is when you're at the top of your game because that's how you'll be remembered. As the Beatles song goes, "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make."

Adam Joseph | Interim Editor