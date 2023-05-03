.Opinion: Mushroom Meds

Watsonville farm evolves mushroom-growing with chef-driven science

By Letters to the Editor
cordyceps
For now, focusing on cordyceps is OK with Dory Ford—he’s prepared to go psilocybin whenever the government is willing to admit it was wrong.

EDITOR’S NOTE

Mushrooms are on my mind. Not really for culinary purposes—truthfully, unless they’re of the Chanterelle variety, I leave them off my dinner plate. However, like the millions who have been tuning in to watch The Last of Us, an edge-of-your-seat show that has inspired many viewers to Google “cordyceps,” the cause of a post-apocalyptic world overrun by this fungus that begins using humans as its hosts turning everyone into zombie-like beings with one motive: spread to others.
In reality, the cordyceps fungus grows on the caterpillar of a moth and has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for over a thousand years as an antioxidant immune system booster; studies have also shown that cordyceps help combat kidney disease, loss of sex drive and offer many additional health benefits.
Watsonville-based chef Dory Ford began cultivating cords while diving into the science of mycelium (a root-like structure of a fungus consisting of a mass of branching) from other species. Ford raises cords on his new farm laboratory, MycoSci, using a proprietary method Mark C. Anderson breaks down in his cover story
The Last of Us wasn’t on Ford’s radar when this endeavor first hatched. The inspiration is more related to mental health. (If you didn’t already know, May is Mental Health Month.) Ford was inspired after a “loved one” came to him, revealing that she wanted to get off of the prescription antidepressants she was on, and she was interested in psilocybin (aka magic mushrooms) as a possible treatment—psilocybin-based care in clinical settings, has proven to relieve everything from PTSD to eating disorders. The federal government still designates psilocybin as a Schedule I controlled substance.
However, MycoSci is ready to pivot to medicinal psychedelics. For now, focusing on cordyceps is OK with Ford—he’s prepared to go psilocybin whenever the government is willing to admit it was wrong.
Don’t forget to pick up a copy of the 2023 Best of Santa Cruz County. The online flip-thru edition is also available at goodtimes.sc

Adam Joseph | Interim Editor

PHOTO CONTEST WINNER

“Kitten” at Circle Church
“Kitten” stands in front of a mural at the Circle Church in Santa Cruz. Photograph by Richard Guadian.

Submit to [email protected]. Include information (location, etc.) and your name. Photos may be cropped. Preferably, photos should be 4 inches by 4 inches and minimum 250dpi.

GOOD IDEA

Housing Santa Cruz County (HSCC) has proclaimed May as Affordable Housing Month! Several events planned throughout the county aim to tackle the region’s housing crisis. HSCC will host multi-jurisdictional policy discussions, a “Housing Element” bike tour, affordable housing project groundbreakings, affordable housing policy conversations with community leaders and more. A complete list of events is available at housingsantacruzcounty.com/affordable-housing-month

GOOD WORK

The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County will celebrate the businesses, groups and individuals who have transformed the county at the 2023 Be the Difference Awards this month. The annual awards luncheon gives the local community a chance to thank those who donate their time to make the county a better place to live. Nominations are submitted by the community and vetted by a panel of community leaders who serve as judges this year. Tickets are $50. scvolunteercenter.org/be-the-difference-awards

secure document shredding

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“It’s a very salutary thing to realize that the rather dull universe in which most of us spend most of our time is not the only universe there is.”

— Aldous Huxley

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleLetter to the Editor: Well Spoken
Next ArticleBest of Santa Cruz County 2023: MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Jake Curreri PishPosh

Santa Cruz County and UCSC Launch Trash Talkers

Best of Santa Cruz 2023

Best of Santa Cruz County 2023

Best Of SHOPPING - Vintage Clothing - Moon Zoom

Best of Santa Cruz County 2023: SHOPPING & SERVICES 