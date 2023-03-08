.Opinion: One Final Act of Kindness

There are two unavoidable experiences every person encounters. Death, one of the two, is central to Roxanne Hoorne’s cover story this week. But it’s not a bleak read. It’s a comprehensive dive into Green Burials, an increasingly popular practice that honors the deceased in an eco-friendlier way. Unlike traditional burials, which often involve embalming chemicals and caskets, green burials aim to minimize environmental impact as much as possible. Hoorne outlines the various types currently employed in California. Natural organic reduction, aka Human Composting, is considered by many to be the “greenest” of all. While it won’t be available to Californians until 2027, many have already decided on this final act of environmental love.

Good Times contributor June Smith had initially decided on a burial at sea, one of the “green” options. “Woman’s soul uniting in glorious harmony with the brilliant blue sea,” she wrote in a 2019 piece, “Why I Chose a Green Burial.” But the 91-year-old’s post-life plan changed while Hoorne was writing the story—you’ll have to read to find out what Smith decided.

“I should do what feels right to me,” Smith says. Her self-reassurance is potent unintentional wisdom; straightforward advice that might help anyone conflicted about how to wave that last goodbye.

Adam Joseph | Interim Editor