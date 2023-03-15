.Opinion: The Pajaro Levee Breaches. What Now?

The 300-foot breach in the Pajaro River levee, just south of Watsonville, has forced over 2,000 residents from their homes. As of Sunday, more than 5,000 Monterey County residents remained under an evacuation order or warning. And it ain’t over. More rain is expected this week.

Officials have said it’ll be months before many homes in the area will be habitable again. Meanwhile, an entire community is under putrid water tainted by various chemicals. Even if residents can reach their homes, wading through the rancid standing water is unsafe. Oh, and the stretch of Hwy 1 that was closed off on Sunday, March 12, due to the breach makes it more difficult for Pajaro residents to navigate to safety. The flooding has also impacted the Pajaro Water System, which is likely contaminated. Pajaro residents have been advised to avoid tap water—even if boiled for cooking—until further notice.

If the area wasn’t made up of primarily low-income migrant farmworkers, would action have been taken to repair the levee? According to records and interviews spanning decades, the answer is “yes.”

In addition to constructing an adequate, permanent levee, which should have been done years ago, there’s a very costly mess that needs to be cleaned up and the possibility of a class action lawsuit. The multi-million dollar question: Who should be held accountable?

Those who wish to help are asked to direct gifts specifically to the Pajaro area by noting “Pajaro” in the comment field of the donation pages: cfmco.org/storm relief or cfscc.org/disaster

Additionally, a couple of world-renowned music acts are donating some concert proceeds to Pajaro residents.

Adam Joseph | Interim Editor