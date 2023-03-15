.Opinion: The Pajaro Levee Breaches. What Now?

EDITORIAL NOTE
The 300-foot breach in the Pajaro River levee, just south of Watsonville, has forced over 2,000 residents from their homes. As of Sunday, more than 5,000 Monterey County residents remained under an evacuation order or warning. And it ain’t over. More rain is expected this week.
Officials have said it’ll be months before many homes in the area will be habitable again. Meanwhile, an entire community is under putrid water tainted by various chemicals. Even if residents can reach their homes, wading through the rancid standing water is unsafe. Oh, and the stretch of Hwy 1 that was closed off on Sunday, March 12, due to the breach makes it more difficult for Pajaro residents to navigate to safety. The flooding has also impacted the Pajaro Water System, which is likely contaminated. Pajaro residents have been advised to avoid tap water—even if boiled for cooking—until further notice.
If the area wasn’t made up of primarily low-income migrant farmworkers, would action have been taken to repair the levee? According to records and interviews spanning decades, the answer is “yes.”
In addition to constructing an adequate, permanent levee, which should have been done years ago, there’s a very costly mess that needs to be cleaned up and the possibility of a class action lawsuit. The multi-million dollar question: Who should be held accountable?
Those who wish to help are asked to direct gifts specifically to the Pajaro area by noting “Pajaro” in the comment field of the donation pages: cfmco.org/storm relief or cfscc.org/disaster
Additionally, a couple of world-renowned music acts are donating some concert proceeds to Pajaro residents.
218 Main St. It is a hidden gem full of local artists for 47 years. They have 20 artists: painting artists, jewelry artists, potters, fiber artists, photographers and a mosaic artist. Sunday-Thursday: 11am-3pm; Friday: 11am-6pm; First Friday 5-8pm; Saturday: 10am-6pm. —Salinas Valley Art Gallery
Old town is our favorite place to be. I always say, “you could really be here all day and walk around trying new things, new cocktails!” I love every one of these new spots! —Calyssa, The Cheese Fairy Charcuterie
Santa Cruz Community Health (SCCH) and Dientes Community Dental are celebrating their hundredth day of care at their new facility on Capitola Road. Since opening the new building, Dientes and SCCH have served 6,000 patients. The duo provides health services to low-income patients, with the care center staffed with dentists, pediatrics, family doctors and more. dientes.org
Shopper’s Corner, Santa Cruz’s oldest grocery store, is hitting a milestone: 85 years in the biz. The store, which features a hearty wine selection, a butcher and fresh produce on par with farmers markets, is a longtime local fave and winner of several Best of Santa Cruz County awards. Andre Beauregard is now at the helm, taking over for his recently retired father. Help keep Shopper’s Corner going for another 85 years! shopperscorner.com
Why doesn’t some real journalist write about “Why” elected officials haven’t done anything about re-enforcing the Pajaro River levee, list who they are and what if any have they done. Of course if the Santa Cruz river breached & flooded all down town pacific garden mall this wouldn’t even be an issue. My understanding is that the money is there, alas no construction. After all it’s only migrant workers that put food on your table, the day will come when there won’t be any local produce. This has been going on for decades, the days of Caesar Chavez are gone.