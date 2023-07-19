.Otter Captures National Attention

Sea Otter 841 has made headlines for her interactions with surfers, evades capture

By Tarmo Hannula
This otter, with an ID tag on its flipper, dines on a shellfish Monday at Cowell's Beach in Santa Cruz. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has issued a warning to water recreation folks about the animal's "unusual behavior." PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

A sea otter at Cowell’s Beach in Santa Cruz garnered headlines around the country for its unusual behavior. 

The otter, identified as Otter 841, has recently taken to climbing aboard unsuspecting surfers’ boards, resisting pleas to move on and even aggressively staking a claim. Caught on video, the otter rolled from the top of the board to the bottom after the surfer, who had crawled into the water, flipped the board over in hopes of shaking the animal loose.

Wildlife officials say the 5-year-old female southern sea otter is exhibiting “concerning and unusual behaviors,” including repeatedly approaching surfers and kayakers. 

Posters have been posted along West Cliff Drive and surroundings that warn of the “aggressive sea otter.” PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

“Sea otters are naturally wary of people, but this individual has been aggressively approaching people and biting surfboards,” officials say.

“Due to the potential public safety risk, a team from CDFW and the Monterey Bay Aquarium trained in the capture and handling of sea otters, has attempted capture of the sea otter when conditions have been favorable since July 2,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife say. 

On Monday a crew on paddleboards and in a boat gingerly approached the otter who dined on shellfish while keeping a distance from them.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
