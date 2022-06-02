.Giveaways

.$50 to Pacific Cookie Company

Enter to win a $50 gift certificate for Pacific Cookie Company in Santa Cruz.

Pacific Cookie Company continues to take pride in serving superior fresh-baked cookies to loyal cookie consumers for the last 40 years. They use only the finest ingredients available including Guittard chocolate, fresh whole pasteurized eggs, pure vanilla extract and pure cane sugar to make cookies that taste like they just popped out of the oven in your mother’s kitchen!

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

Previous Article
