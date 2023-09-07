.Painted Cork Hosts Maui Fundraiser

The Painted Cork Art Studio in Santa Cruz will hold a Maui Relief Fundraiser Luau at their westside location Friday from 5-8:30pm.

“We are expecting about 150-200 people,” said Kimberly Godinho, founder/operator of The Painted Cork.

All funds and donations go directly to the cause of helping the people in the town of Lāhainā, Hawaii that was hit by a catastrophic fire in early August on the island of Maui. The fires caused widespread damage, killing at least 115 people with close to 400 missing.

Those donating at the event include Food from Pono, Beer from Wood House, Hula dancing by Kay and the Tahitian Dancers, Lei making by Sangita of Redwood Leis, Music by Ben and Friends, Community Art Projects by The Painted Cork, and donations for our silent auction including Chaminade, Paradox, Seascape Resort, Core Santa Cruz, Artwork from dozens of Artists such as Yeshi Jackson and Cindy Morie, and items such as a surfboard, and handmade Hawaiian quilts.

Tickets are $30 and go to Direct Maui Relief.

The event is at 2100 Delaware Ave. Donations can also be made at [email protected].