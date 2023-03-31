.Pajaro Flood Relief Fundraiser

Pajaro Valley Pride, Fruition Brewing will hold benefit for flood victims

By Adam Joseph
A team of rescue swimmers is driven through the flooded streets after the Pajaro River levee breach. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

On Sunday, April 2, the community will spend the day supporting Pajaro. There will be food and drink, music, giveaways and more. 

Local nonprofit Campesina Womb Justice will provide direct mutual aid assistance for farm workers affected by the flooding. Learn more.

Another local nonprofit, Raicés y Cariño, is gathering and distributing necessities for flood victims. More here.

Fruition will be donating a portion of their tap sales, too.

Vegan Donuts 831 will be on hand, and Pajaro Valley Pride will host a drag and burlesque show; DJ Atmos will provide the music.

Over 50 prize packages from local businesses, including a night’s stay at the Paradox Hotel, a $100 gift card to their bar and restaurant, a complete Santa Cruz skateboard, a tasting experience at Big Basin Vineyards and many more great items.

A $10 donation is an entry to win; donate $50 or more and receive an additional entry. Winners will be selected using a random number generator and contacted the following week.

Please send donations to Venmo @pvpfloodrelief, and include your email in the memo. 

The benefit happens Sunday, April 2, 1-7pm, at Fruition Brewing, 918 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville. $5-20 sliding scale donation (no one will be turned away). fruitionbrewing.com/flood-relief-giveaway

Before Delaware native Adam Joseph was brought on as managing editor for Good Times Santa Cruz in 2021, he spent several years with the Monterey County Weekly as a music writer and calendar editor. In addition to music, the award-winning writer has covered film, people, food, places and everything in between. Adam’s work has appeared in Relix Magazine, 65 Degrees, the Salinas Californian and Gayot. In January 2023, Adam took over as Good Times’ interim editor. [email protected]
