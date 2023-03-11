.Pajaro River Levee Breaks

The breach causes more flooding and forces over 1,700 residents to evacuate

By Todd Guild
Pajaro-river-breach
An evacuated family tries to keep their spirits up. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

An estimated 100-foot-wide breach in the Pajaro River Levee has sent floodwaters into the community of Pajaro, forcing the evacuation of roughly 1,700 residents and causing untold damage to the homes, businesses and farm fields in the rural, agricultural community.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, who spent the previous day warning residents that an evacuation was possible, said that floodwaters reached two feet in some places.

Pajaro-River-Breach
The National Guard helps evacuate residents impacted by the Pajaro River flooding. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds has opened an additional building to accommodate evacuees, and shelter space in Salinas is reaching capacity as officials move to open more.

“My heart hurts because I know the suffering that the residents of Pajaro are going through again,” Alejo says. “Many who endured the 1995 flood are now enduring this one. It is imperative that our county will do everything possible to help them and that there’s greater collaboration today between Santa Cruz County, the city of Watsonville and Monterey County to help our residents get through this.”

Todd Guild
Support Local Journalism
