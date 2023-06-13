.Pajaro Water Agency Kicks Off Water Pipeline Project

The College Lake Pipeline Project will provide permanent water source to more than 5,000 acres of Pajaro Valley farmland.

By Todd Guild and Tarmo Hannula
College Lake Pipeline Project kicks off. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Although work has already begun on the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project, a group of dignitaries and a cast from the Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency (PVWMA) gathered Friday for a ceremonial groundbreaking to herald in the project, which is expected to bolster water supplies and slow groundwater extraction from the critically over-drafted Pajaro basin.

The project by PVWMA will utilize the naturally-occurring lake—which historically has been drained in the summer to make way for crops—as a permanent source to supply 1,700 acre-feet of water annually to local growers.

“This will help solve our problem of critical overdraft and salt water intrusion,” Lockwood said. “This is a really important project and it is a big project and it’s taken an army worth of people to help get it to this point from our board of directors both past and present.”

Work crews have been surveying work and “potholing” to identify existing underground utilities before construction of the pipeline begins. 

“As we all know, agriculture is the economic engine of this area. And it is important — you can’t have ag without water,” said California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren. “This project is going to solve saltwater intrusion problem, subsidence and it is going to provide water for thousands of acres of agricultural land and it is also going to help the fish.”

secure document shredding

During the week of June 11, trenching will begin in the roadway in the area of East Lake Avenue and Holohan Road, said PVWMA Water Conservation and Outreach Specialist Marcus Mendiola.

The $68 million project includes a weir structure, a treatment plant and a six-mile pipeline that will convey treated water from college lake to connect to the coastal distribution system.

Crews have already cleared land for some of the underground pipe that will convey the water. 

The College Lake Pipeline Project will be a six-mile, 30-inch water main that will transport treated water from a facility at College Lake to more than 5,000 acres of farmland via an existing system of 22 miles of pipeline. 

The project will also improve fish passage and bypass flows for the endangered south-central California coast steelhead. 

It is the largest new source of water in the Pajaro Valley since the completion of PV Water’s Watsonville Area Water Recycling Facility in 2009.

“This is a glorious milestone for this agency,” said Amy Newell, PVWMA Vice Chair, as she described the project as an “absolutely essential element  of what will be the path to sustainability for this agency.” Newell took time to underscore major drivers of the project, including Tom Reider, one of the founders of PVWMA, and a list of “talented staff.”

The PVWMA board awarded two contracts to Mountain Cascade, Inc. for each project component: the College Lake Water Treatment Plant and Intake Facilities Project in an amount of $44,989,854, and for the construction of the College Lake Pipeline Project in an amount of $23,707,310. 

Construction is expected to take 22 months. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Todd Guild
Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
Previous ArticleSanta Cruz County Fairgrounds Hires New Manager
Next ArticleFree Will Astrology for the Week of June 14
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
submit an event
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Trout Farm Restaurant

The Trout Farm

Rob Brezsny free will astrology

Free Will Astrology for the Week of June 14

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Hires New Manager