.Pedal and Mettle

Riding the ongoing bicycle revolution, bridge closure antidotes, Dolores Huerta and Alice Waters

By Mark C. Anderson
dining review image of a woman on a bike
BETTER PATH The Let’s Modo site notes 38% of greenhouse gas emissions in California—and 60% in Santa Cruz County—come from transportation; it also shares the new S.C. Bikeway route via Google Maps, Strava Route and GPX download. PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

Who has two thumbs, pedals beneath his feet and thinks every month is Bike Month? (Points thumbs at self then puts hands back on handlebars.) This guy!

So I was stoked to hear Biketober 2025 is a thing, and rolling on with its month-long, free and fun challenge to get Surf City souls aboard, connecting with their community and treading lighter on the climate.

Prizes for logging rides include happiness, health, grocery gift cards and cash (up to $1,000 for an individual and $2,000 for a workplace), and neighborhood events include group rides, e-bike demos and repair opportunities.

More—including tips, trips and ways to connect—at lovetoride.net/santacruz.

The same organizers behind Biketober, namely Modo and its nonprofit parent Ecology Action, are also celebrating the completion of the Santa Cruz Bikeway.

SCB traces an 11-mile bike route through five Santa Cruz districts designed to minimize exposure to traffic and maximize enjoyment, scenery, safety, flow and efficiency, and shares the glory with walkers, skaters, bladers and scooters.

As the Bikeway website puts it, “Less stressed, more connected, less road noise, more bird songs, less honking, more waving.” letsmodo.org

KEEP ’EM COOKING

Efforts are ongoing to mitigate effects of the Murray Street Bridge closure for repairs.Free two-hour parking is in play at Seabright metered spaces, and a free water taxi traverses the waterway 5–9pm Thursdays, 3–8pm Fridays and 11am–6pm Saturdays and Sundays. Speaking on the condition of anonymity after Seabright Social shuttered, one restaurant veteran told me, “They were the first [bridge area] business to go because of the closure, and they won’t be the last.” It would be awesome if we could prove that prediction wrong, santacruzharbor.org.

PLEASING CHEESE

The 10th Annual San Francisco Cheese Fest did its sublime stinky thing this time last month and this curd bird was there to volunteer, an awesome way to get a peek behind the curtain, meet cheese legends, and gain free entry. The world debuts included several revelations: Petite Breakfast Chive, Petite Breakfast Everything, and 8 oz Big Breakfast by Marin French Cheese Co. (Petaluma); Princess Pride (cream cheese style), Rocky (Esrom semi-soft style), Heritage (gouda style) and Heiress (hoop style) by Rocky Oaks Goat Creamery (Clovis); Triple Cream Brie by Cowgirl Creamery (Petaluma); and fresh sheep cheese, farmer cheese, Portuguese topo cheese and goat cheese by JUSTCreamery (Saratoga). Next up: The 20th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festival March 20-22, 2026 in Sonoma County. (Volunteer with me!) Meanwhile, current Executive Director Valerie Miller is resigning her post to start her own business, so the California Cheese Guild is looking for a chief cheesehead, cacheeseguild.org.

FLEET FIXINGS

Fieldworker justice superhero Dolores Huerta returns to Watsonville to speak at a “No Kings” rally and march starting 10am Saturday, Oct. 18, at San Lorenzo Park. I was there for her last area appearance in the spring and at 95 she’s still exuding energy, heart, advocacy and action, indivisiblesantacruzcounty.com…“An Evening with Alice Waters,” presented by Bookshop Santa Cruz and The Humanities Institute, happens Oct. 30 at Rio Theatre and hinges on her new cookbook, A School Lunch Revolution, thi.ucsc.edu/event/an-evening-with-alice-waters…The Michelin Guide has announced it will introduce a world-wide wine-ranking system, the latest frontier beyond its noted restaurant ratings, guide.michelin.com…From The-Future-Is-Now Files: Some dairy cows in the Central Valley now wear high-tech collars with sensors and WiFi that track biometric health, milk load and location…Huerta, please march us out: “If people don’t vote, everything stays the same. You can protest until the sky turns yellow or the moon turns blue, and it’s not going to change anything if you don’t vote.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Mark C. Anderson
Previous ArticleMuch to Munch
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Ashby chocolates in Foodie File

Sweet Feats

Promo picture of Becca Stevens

Things to do in Santa Cruz

No Kings banner over higNO KINGS A banner above Highway 17 announces Indivisible Santa Cruz’s Oct. 18 protest. Voting yes on Proposition 50 is another way to counter Trump’s authoritarian ambitions. Photo: Tarmo Hannulahway 1 in news

By Its Fingernails…