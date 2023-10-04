FEL is a tribute to Florence Elsie Lede, winery founder Cliff Lede’s mother. Florence was a home winemaker who provided the early inspiration for Cliff’s love of wine. FEL wines are located in Cliff Lede Vineyards in Yountville, and those who have visited this remarkable winery know what gorgeous wines are produced there. It’s a stunning winery with a beautiful tasting room and outdoor area. We celebrated my husband’s birthday there with family several years ago. We had lashings of food and wine that day – all perfectly paired and delicious.

FEL’s 2021 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir ($42) “bears the hallmark characters of cherry and chocolate with intense mission fig and cranberry on the nose.” It’s simply delicious.

FEL Wine at Cliff Lede Vineyards, 1473 Yountville Cross Road, Yountville, 707-944-8642. Felwines.com

ONX Wines & Vineyards

It’s hard to visit even a fraction of the many wineries in Paso Robles. But ONX Wines is now sending out flights of four different wines in a sweet little tasting kit. The kit I sampled contained Indie Rosé (Tempranillo), Reckoning (Syrah), Mad Crush (Grenache) and Caliber (Cabernet Sauvignon). Each kit contains information about each wine, along with food-pairing suggestions. I was mad about the Mad Crush, with its marvelous flavors of strawberry, fig, cedar and berry. And I went with ONX’s suggested pairing of a barbecued chicken sandwich. Delish! These beautifully packaged tasting kits are $65 and would make delightful gifts for wine lovers.

ONX Wines & Vineyards, 2910 Limestone Way, Paso Robles, 805-434-5607. Onxwines.com

Prosecco and More Made in Italy, the Valdobbiadene Metodo Classico Prosecco Brut is a festive sparkling wine that’s very nicely packaged. And from the Languedoc region of France are these reasonably priced wines: Domaine Jean Claude Mas, Cote Mas Brut Rosé; Crémant de Limoux, NV; Domaine J.Laurens, Rosé N 7, Crémant de Limoux, NV.