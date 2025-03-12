.Sparkling View

Uncorking at Pete’s Fish House

By Josie Cowden
vine and dine photo of Yamhill-Carlton sparkling rut r
COMPLEMENTARY This Yamhill-Carlton sparkling rut rosé paired well with the fare at Pete’s Fish House. Photo: Gran Moraine Winery

On a stormy night, my husband and I entered into the cozy warmth of Pete’s Fish House to meet up with friends. Helmed by Chef Desmond Schneider, often referred to as chef/food stylist, Pete’s is now a go-to spot for excellent food and panoramic ocean views.

Schneider and I had met in the fall as volunteers for the Second Harvest Foodbank fundraiser dinner at Holy Cross Parish Hall—he preparing food, and I as a server. Our interesting chat revealed his visit to Great Britain (my homeland) and his whisky-tasting adventures in Scotland with a couple of friends.

Taking my own bottle of wine to share with our friends that night, the server carefully popped the cork on a festive bottle of Yamhill-Carlton sparkling wine made by Gran Moraine in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Vinted and bottled by Gran Moraine, this superb bubbly ($60) is a blend of 48% chardonnay, 48% pinot noir and 4% pinot meunier.

For more information: granmoraine.com and petesfishhouse.com.

Good Food, Good Cause

Christy Licker, owner of Caroline’s Non-Profit Thrift Shop, donates every year to local charities. Money is raised from sales in her store such as clothing items, household goods and furniture. In February, from her 2024 sales, Licker presented checks totaling $575,000 to beneficiaries such as Hospice of Santa Cruz County, Jacob’s Heart and many others. Feel Good Foods catered the event, with co-owners Amy Padilla and Heidi Schlecht showcasing delicious organic seasonal food. Schlecht provides much of the fruit from her own garden—and her home-grown quince decorated the yogurt parfaits. This is five-star catering at its best.

Visit feelgoodfoodscatering.com.

Josie Cowden
