.Watsonville Photographers Portray ‘Friends: Near and Far’

Two local photographers have teamed up in a joint photography show at Centro Artistico de Watsonville, also called Watsonville Center for the Arts.

“Amigos: Cerca y Lejos,” or “Friends: Near and Far,” is an exhibit of two dozen photographs that spans the Watsonville agricultural scene, Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) events at Watsonville Plaza and street scenes of Cuba.

Huve Rivas and Samuel Torres Jr. were both born to Puerto Rican parents who moved to New York City seeking greater opportunity for their families.

Rivas’ passion for photography was sparked in 1973, when he received his first Nikon. The gift of the 35mm led him to enroll in a course at the City College of New York.

In 1979, Rivas moved to Santa Cruz, where he turned his passion into a profession. By 1980 he had opened his first studio, Fantasy Photography, in the Capitola Mercantile Building. From 1980 to 1985, his skills and interest in photography flourished under the mentorship of Master Photographer Trini Contreras, the official photographer for the Miss California Pageant.

LOCAL ART ‘Berry Bowl’ by Samuel Torres is on view at Centro Artistico de Watsonville. PHOTO: Contributed

“I documented these events in the plaza; they are from a couple years ago,” Rivas said. “I really focus on the eyes. That, for me, is what makes the images pop. They’re all about the eyes and they are all doing something different.”

For 10 years Rivas was a member of the Professional Photographers of the Monterey Bay Area. He also taught a photography program at Watsonville High School from 1983 to 2002 and served as the photography teacher and director of the Video Academy at the school until 2010.

Torres said it’s exciting to be able to display his art “in an environment where they will be appreciated. I discovered my passion for photography later in life, after retiring from a fulfilling career as an attorney. With the guidance and encouragement of the talented photography instructors at Cabrillo College, I honed my skills in photography and visual storytelling. My work is a unique blend of photojournalism and abstract images, capturing everyday scenes that tell compelling stories without the need for many words.”

Amigos: Cerca y Lejos runs through Sept. 6 at Centro Artistico de Watsonville, 375 Main St., Watsonville.