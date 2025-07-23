.Watsonville Photographers Portray ‘Friends: Near and Far’

Two dozen works, from Watsonville to Cuba

By Tarmo Hannula
Kids in Day of the Dead makeup and costumes
THROUGH THE LENS Huve Rivas captured this image, titled ‘Day of the Dead, Waiting in the Wings.’ PHOTO: Contributed

Two local photographers have teamed up in a joint photography show at Centro Artistico de Watsonville, also called Watsonville Center for the Arts.

“Amigos: Cerca y Lejos,” or “Friends: Near and Far,” is an exhibit of two dozen photographs that spans the Watsonville agricultural scene, Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) events at Watsonville Plaza and street scenes of Cuba.

Huve Rivas and Samuel Torres Jr. were both born to Puerto Rican parents who moved to New York City seeking greater opportunity for their families.

Rivas’ passion for photography was sparked in 1973, when he  received his first Nikon. The gift of the 35mm led him to enroll in a course at the City College of New York.

In 1979, Rivas moved to Santa Cruz, where he turned his passion into a profession. By 1980 he had opened his first studio, Fantasy Photography, in the Capitola Mercantile Building. From 1980 to 1985, his skills and interest in photography flourished under the mentorship of Master Photographer Trini Contreras, the official photographer for the Miss California Pageant.

LOCAL ART ‘Berry Bowl’ by Samuel Torres is on view at Centro Artistico de Watsonville. PHOTO: Contributed

“I documented these events in the plaza; they are from a couple years ago,” Rivas said. “I really focus on the eyes. That, for me, is what makes the images pop. They’re all about the eyes and they are all doing something different.”

For 10 years Rivas was a member of the Professional Photographers of the Monterey Bay Area. He also taught a photography program at Watsonville High School from 1983 to 2002 and served as the photography teacher and director of the Video Academy at the school until 2010.

Torres said it’s exciting to be able to display his art “in an environment where they will be appreciated. I discovered my passion for photography later in life, after retiring from a fulfilling career as an attorney. With the guidance and encouragement of the talented photography instructors at Cabrillo College, I honed my skills in photography and visual storytelling. My work is a unique blend of photojournalism and abstract images, capturing everyday scenes that tell compelling stories without the need for many words.”

Amigos: Cerca y Lejos runs through Sept. 6 at Centro Artistico de Watsonville, 375 Main St., Watsonville.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
Previous ArticleExit Strategy
Next ArticleThings to do in Santa Cruz
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, summer concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Submit an Obituary
Legal Notices
Fictitious Business Name (FBN) Statements
Doing Business As (DBA) Notices
Trustee Sale Notices

 

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Vinyl Destination

Conspiracy of One

Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology