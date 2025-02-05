.Play Date

Imagine this: You’re already feeling lucky because you’re taking the first-ever Santa Cruz Pizza Week seriously—which is ongoing through Feb. 8 (santacruzpizzaweek.com)—and have already eaten your playing weight in dough, cheese, sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, bell peppers, black olives, garlic and anchovies. And extra cheese.

Then you have a seat at the Feb. 7 game between the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Austin Spurs and find out you’re in the “Lucky Row”—which happens four home games a year, and means everyone in your strip of seats gets a large pizza from Woodstock’s Pizza (710 Front St., Santa Cruz) and one of you gets a free pizza a month for a year.

Director of Marketing James Glover thinks it’s a zesty way for two Surf City staples to work together. “I love that the Santa Cruz Warriors are super local-oriented, earn good attendance, and are right down the street from us,” he says, noting Stoked Section season ticket holders get a free slice every game day. “They’re great partners, they’re fun, and they let us be creative.”

So that’s possible. What is also possible, and more likely, is that you have a great time at the game, pizza prizes or not, because on top of an unselfish and up-tempo basketball on the floor, every Wave City Warriors game involves a slew of celebratory action.

On any given night that might include a fundraiser ball toss with hundreds of fans chucking mini basketballs, a miniature bike race, dance contests, shooting showdowns, an ice cream taste test and a free Penny Ice Creamery scoop for all if the Dubs score 100, which triggers the greatest collective foodie cry heard echoing over the streets of downtown Santa Cruz, from announcer Brian Day: “Ice creeeeeeeeeeeeeeam.”

Upcoming home games beyond the Feb. 7 and 8 run-ins with the Spurs are vs. Stockton Kings Feb. 13; vs. Oklahoma City Blue Feb. 21 and 22; and vs. Memphis Hustle Feb. 28 and March 1. santacruz.gleague.nba.com

NEW AND IMPROVED

After just a few days open, Tortilla Shack is doing brisk build-you-own-burrito business 11am–10pm daily (until 9pm Sundays) at 1505 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. Co-owner Quinn Cormier, who also helps direct popular spots Izakaya West End (334 Ingalls St., Unit D, Santa Cruz) and East End Gastropub (1501 41st Ave., Suite I, Capitola), testifies the inspiration came from a chain familiar to many. (Hint: It rhymes with “pistole.”) “We’ve been envisioning a unique dining concept that captures the essence of fast casual dining,” she says. “Drawing from a concept my kids adore—which shall remain nameless!—I see an opportunity to create something similar yet distinctly different. This new venture aims to offer customizable, fresh options that cater to busy families, professionals, and more! All while filling a gap in an underserved area.”

CHOICE CUTS

Keeping with the theme of last month’s look ahead, one more new opening to look forward to: Other Brother Beer Co. #2 (10 Parade St., Suite B, Aptos). The food will rise to the level of the ++ craft beer, and the social schedule—featuring pop-ups, artist fairs, bingo and trivia nights and live music—makes community building a signature outcome, ETA end of year, or even early 2026, otherbrotherbeer.com…Best “Galentine’s Day” idea yet: 3-8pm Feb. 11, The Spa/Fitness Center at Chaminade folds 15-minute spa treatments, a cocktail or mocktail, light bites and hot tub, steam rooms and salt sauna access into a $55 package, chaminade.com…U.S. cottage cheese sales have soared by more than 50% in a half decade; industry trackers think TikTok is why…Yogi Berra, slide us into home: “You better cut the pizza in four pieces because I’m not hungry enough to eat six.”