Enter to win a $100 gift certificate for Pottery Planet in Santa Cruz.

Pottery Planet is your one-stop shop for all residential and commercial pottery and fountain requirements. Pottery Planet provides the design, delivery, and installation of pottery, fountains, patio furniture, garden décor, fire pits, and statues in the Santa Cruz, CA area.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.