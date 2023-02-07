.Priest Ranch’s 2018 Brut Rosé is a Napa Love Letter

Priest Ranch Brut Rosé is the perfect libation for Valentine’s Day. If you want to treat your sweetheart to something special, this stunning salmon-pink wine could be your answer.

Produced and bottled by Priest Ranch in Napa Valley, the 2018 Brut Rosé ($60) is 100% estate-grown Syrah and made in the traditional Méthode Champenoise style. It has terrific balance and a creamy-smooth finish. Hints of fruity flavors include strawberry, cherry and peach.

The historic Priest Ranch is now part of the Somerston Estate, “a significant property totaling 1,615 acres planted to hillside vineyards.”

Their delightful tasting room gives visitors to Priest Ranch an enjoyable time. And as a special event for Valentine’s Day, a Caviar & Bubbles Experience is offered. “Effervesce with us and enjoy the luxury of bubbles and fresh caviar,” Priest Ranch co-founder and GM Craig Becker says. The Caviar & Bubbles Experience includes a bottle of Brut Rosé paired with a 1-ounce serving of high-quality caviar, with crème fraiche and kettle chips. So, whatever you’re celebrating, this unique pairing will enhance the occasion. There’s also a Valentine’s Day Special from Feb. 9-15. And the 2021 Priest Ranch Rosé of Pinot Noir ($38) is another pink-wine beauty. Reservations recommended.

Priest Ranch Wines, 6490 Washington St., Yountville, 707-944-8200; priestranchwines.com

OTHER BROTHER BEER

If you love beer, head to Seaside for a terrific beer-tasting event on Saturday, Feb. 11, 5-10pm ($65). The Other Brother Beer Co. hosts the Bay Area Brewers Guild Coast Chapter kick-off party for San Francisco Beer Week. Enjoy unlimited tastes of fabulous beers being brewed across the region. There will be merch and food from Ad Astra Bread Co. at Other Brother’s tap room.

Other Brother Beer, 77 Broadway Ave, Seaside. 831-747-1106; otherbrotherbeer.com