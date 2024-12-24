.Publisher’s Note

Dylan in the Donut Shop

By Dan Pulcrano
Dan Pulcrano | Publisher

When I arrived in Santa Cruz, Ed Ferrell hired me to work the graveyard shift at Ferrell’s Donuts, the old one on Mission Avenue where Pizzeria Avanti sits now. A cast of characters walked through the door between midnight and 6am, and my job was to flip over a mug, pour coffee and suggest donut options.

One night a disheveled, mumbling character with curly hair walked in and sat down. He confided in me that he was Bob Dylan and told me a few stories. Was he or wasn’t he? I asked him a few challenge questions to try and authenticate him, and while his answers weren’t entirely convincing, there was no way to prove him an imposter either. He paid for his coffee and left.

He was like the guy I’d run into on the Pacific Beach boardwalk each night who claimed to be Kiss’ Peter Criss, which was impossible to disprove without makeup.

The notion of Dylan appearing in a Santa Cruz donut shop at 3am was not entirely implausible. The Internet hadn’t been invented yet. There was no way to call an image up. Celebrities and literary figures could remain mysteries. They communicated through cryptic lyrics.

Dylan spoke with songs, and some evoked the Biblical prophets. Dylan found drugs, then Jesus, and then drifted away from the church.

Dylan was a larger than life figure in the way that no one can be these days. From that era, memories come shrouded in an aura. Was that mystical fog there when we were living in those days, or does it simply appear when we reminisce, like a movie flashback that flips to black and white when it comes on screen?

Dan Pulcrano | Publisher

PHOTO CONTEST

EARLY BIRD DINNER An osprey having a fresh seafood dinner overlooking West Cliff. Photograph by Vanessa Lee

GOOD IDEA

County libraries are seeking applicants to serve as the second Youth Poet Laureate. This initiative celebrates the vibrant world of youth poetry. The Poet Laureate will serve a one-year term, spanning from April 2025 to April 2026. This award offers reading and publication opportunities for the selected poet. The position is open to individuals 13-18 who live in the county and can commit to serving locally throughout the program year.

Visit the Youth Poet Laureate page at sites.google.com/view/santa-cruz-youth-poet-laureate or reach out to Farnaz Fatemi at sa***@ma*.com .

GOOD WORK

UC Santa Cruz is highlighting two transformational gifts to its campus. The recently established Sabatte Family Scholarship will provide four years of tuition plus living expenses for up to 50 high-achieving undergraduates annually for the next 30 years. Strathearn Ranch, the newly announced University of California natural reserve, will be the seventh stewarded by the campus, offering invaluable ecological, educational and research opportunities to UC students, faculty and other researchers for generations.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.”

–A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Dan Pulcrano
Previous ArticleCasting Spells
Next ArticleLETTERS
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk

Elevated Mocktails

No Blueprint