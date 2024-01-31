.PVUSD kicks off “Build the Field” campaign

Pajaro Middle School has seen its share of setbacks in the past year.

First, there was the flood in March 2023 that brought mud and debris into the classrooms and forced closure of the school. It was the second time in the past three decades the school has flooded.

As a result of the most recent event, all 450 students were shifted to Lakeview Middle School, and to Ohlone and Hall District elementary schools.

But even before that calamity, the school’s athletic field was in need of an upgrade, with uneven playing surfaces and gopher holes to contend with.

So now, as workers begin the repairs that are expected to allow students to return to class in August, Pajaro Valley Unified School District has kicked off a campaign to raise the $1.5 million needed to install an artificial turf field.

The ongoing $4.6 million repairs–most of which is covered by state and federal relief funds–do not include the field.

In the meantime until the field can be built, the district will replace the grass to give the students a place to play.

Interim Superintendent Murry Schekman told the PVUSD Board of Trustees that he will help assure the field gets built.

My time in the district is limited, but if the money is not there, I’m going to hang around until we raise that money.”

Donations can be sent to 294 Green Valley Road, Watsonville, CA, to the attention of the Office of the

Superintendent. Checks should be made payable to the Pajaro Middle

School Field Fund. PVUSD’s Federal Tax ID will be shared with donating parties.

For information, or for a tour, call interim Superintendent Murry Schekman directly at 840-7675 or email mu************@pv***.net.