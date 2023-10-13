.PVUSD: Strong Support For Possible Bond

Pajaro Valley Unified School District will likely have enough voter support to pass a $315 million bond on the November 2024 ballot.

That was the message to the Board of Trustees Wednesday from Dale Scott, whose eponymous consultancy company conducted a straw poll of 407 likely voters, gauging their attitude toward helping foot the bill for millions of dollars in much-needed maintenance and construction projects districtwide.

The poll results painted a largely favorable picture of the public’s perception of PVUSD, with 78% agreeing that its schools are the community’s most valuable asset. Additionally, 84% said that good schools increase property values.

If the bond goes before voters, it would require a 55% approval from the 59,193 voters who reside in PVUSD.

“You are in excellent position for the presidential ballot,” Scott said. “People seem to know how they feel about the district and the potential for a bond going in.”

No action was taken on approving a bond, or on the specific financial details if it is approved—that will come during future meetings.

But the example presented in the poll—adding six cents per $100 of assessed value on annual property tax bills—gave a picture of what it might look like.

That amount, if approved, would raise an estimated $18.36 million per year for the district, the poll said.

If the district decides to move forward with the bond, the board would have to approve a resolution by June or July, Scott said. That would require a 2/3 majority vote by the board.

The bond would follow in the footsteps of Measure L, a $150 million bond approved by voters in 2012.

That bond has funded construction, restoration and maintenance projects at all of the district’s schools and buildings, most notably the sports complex at Pajaro Valley High School.

But before it was passed, a skeptical school board pared it down from $250 million, believing the smaller number would be more palatable.

But the lower amount left thousands of projects throughout the district unfunded.

This includes classroom renovations, leaky roofs and pipes and outdated plumbing, in addition to ventilation and air conditioning system upgrades. Security and emergency communication systems upgrades are also on the list, as is a new performing arts center at Pajaro Valley High school.

In other action, the Board of Trustees approved an interim contract for a chief business officer to fill the spot when current CBO Clint Rucker leaves later this month, and as the district seeks a permanent one.

Kim Sims, who retired from the Guadalupe Union School District in June 2017 after serving as their financial director, has been a freelance CBO for five years.

Sims’ annual salary is $209,713, although her contract stipulates that she work no more than 719 hours, or roughly one month.

Rucker said he wanted to spend more time with his family.