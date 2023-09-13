PVUSD Substitute Teacher Videoed During Racist Rant

A longtime Pajaro Valley Unified School District substitute teacher is no longer working with the district after being videoed making an expletive-laden, racist rant in the aftermath of a fender-bender. The video was uploaded to TikTok on Monday.

PVUSD interim Superintendent Murry Schekman did not name the teacher and did not confirm that the video was the reason she is no longer employed.

Schekman said that the teacher worked at Watsonville High School during the summer and more recently at Lakeview Middle School. Friday was her last day.

In addition to numerous expletives, the woman appeared to be yelling at a man who was recording her, accusing him of hitting her car on southbound Highway 1 near Capitola.

“I have insurance, but I don’t trust you,” she said. “You’re probably not even a citizen.”

In a letter emailed to the community, Schekman stated that PVUSD does not tolerate hate or racism.

“Our classrooms must provide a safe gathering place for students to learn about our nation’s ongoing struggle with racism, acceptance, and the ideals of liberty and justice for all,” he wrote. “We have a fundamental responsibility to actively ensure the safety, health, and social-emotional well-being of students as they grow into thriving, engaged citizens of our community, the nation and the world.”