.Street Talk

By John Koenig
Do you use AI as an assistant or companion?

51 year old Jozee Roberto with mystical tattoos and black clothes
JOZEE

Yes, Chat GPT. For a neutral perspective on an emotional email I can take out being so caught up in the moment, but I can tell it to keep my voice, my tone.  I call it “Chatty” because it’s too chatty. My husband likes to go off on it too, he’ll say “I don’t think so, I think you’re missing the point.”
Jozee Roberto, 51, Yoga Practitioner / Healer

50 year old Sol Lipman wearing plaid flannel shirt and black baseball cap.
SOL

I use it for all kinds of things. I’ll have an idea and ask to generate a logo and it’s going to have some interesting ideas that I didn’t think of. Or I’ll ask what a supplier’s terms of payment should be. I think it’s amazing technology. It’s a great companion for me to work through creative ideas.
Sol Lipman, 50, Owner, Pleasure Pizza Downtown

36 year old Trisha Wolfe with shelves of fantasy toys behind
TRISHA

Sometimes we will tell the Chat GPT what we have in the refrigerator and it will recommend a recipe. That’s pretty much the most useful thing that I’ve found for it. It can help, especially when you don’t know what to do with what you’ve got.
Trisha Wolfe, 36, Operations Manager, Atlantis Fantasyworld

28 year old Cora Edwards brunette in black t-shirt
CORA

If I have to write an email for work and I don’t have the inspiration for it, I’ll use Chat GPT to help write a response. I think of it as my little assistant. And one time I wanted book recommendations based on a book I liked and it was quite good.
Cora Edwards, 28, Human Rights Worker

27 year old Fraser Nash with long brown hair, beard and white t-shirt
FRASER

I use it sometimes for work. I’m a teacher, so if I need to come up with a bunch of multiple choice questions based on something, I’ll get it quickly. You take a big block of text and paste it in and say “make some questions for me.”
Fraser Nash, 27, Teacher

21 year old Allie Brandt with long brown hair in dark shirt
ALLIE

Chat GPT is the only one I have used, but I’ve seen a whole bunch coming out. I write a lot of essays for school, so I look up quick information and it’ll give me a quick summary so I don’t have to do a long search, then I write the essay in my own words.
Allie Brandt, 21, UCSC History of Art and Visual Culture Major

John Koenig
