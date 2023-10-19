.Rail Trail Report Open For Public Review

The county has released the environmental impacts for parts of the much-anticipated coastal rail trail.

The new report, released Oct. 18, details how the section of the rail trail project from the eastern side of 17th avenue to the western side of State Park Drive in Aptos might change local habitat and aesthetics. The report will be open to public review for 60 days.

According to the report, the plan is to construct a 4.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will follow along the coastal side of the railroad tracks between Mar Vista Drive and State Park Drive. In Capitola between the Cliff Drive Parking Lot and Monterey Avenue (which includes the Capitola Trestle Bridge), trail users would be directed off the rail corridor and onto the existing on-street bicycle lanes and pedestrian sidewalks through Capitola Village.

This project is part of the planned 32-mile Coastal Rail Trail that will stretch across the entire coastline of Santa Cruz County. According to the press release, the goals of this project are to increase the number of people biking and walking, improve safety and mobility of non-motorized users, in addition to providing connections to schools, parks, and community facilities.

The county is scheduled to receive public comments on the Draft EIR at a public meeting on Nov. 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Information regarding participation will be available via the project website: https://www.santacruzcountyca.gov/RailTrail.

Written comments may also be submitted to the County by mail to Rob Tidmore, 979 17th Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95062, or by email to [email protected]. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.