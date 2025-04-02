Born and raised in Mexico but not on sushi, chef Claudio Cordova says the first time he tried the Japanese staple delicacy was a transcendental and vivid foundational experience. He developed a deep passion immediately and has been inspired by sushi ever since. His culinary come-up started at a few spots around Santa Cruz. Then he moved to Santa Rosa to work with and be tutored by a highly accomplished sushi chef. His next move was to Gilroy to learn from another master sushi chef before coming back to Santa Cruz and becoming a part of the nascent Fuji Sushi.

Opened only one month ago on Soquel’s classic downtown strip in an old building rich with character, the new spot serves traditional sushi featuring fresh wild-caught imported Japanese special selections. Best starters include garlic edamame and scallop skewers, fried plump with a crumbly breading and unagi sauce. The bluefin tuna nigiri is another highlight, served rare and rarely served. Popular rolls are the Dynamite, with cucumber and shrimp tempura topped with tuna, salmon, avocado and crab meat, and the Spicy Dragon, pairing unagi against spicy tuna, fried jalapeño, bonito flakes and green onion. Offered for dessert: mochi in flavors like mango and strawberry.

What did you learn from your chef mentors?

CLAUDIO CORDOVA: I already had some techniques from my previous work, but what I needed was someone to help me sharpen my skills and become more of a perfectionist. I was very impressed with my chef mentors and how delicate and precise the work was, and how improvement is never-ending. Thanks to them, I am here and following what they told me and doing the right thing.

What differentiates Fuji?

Most other sushi restaurants don’t import wild-caught Japanese fish—and if they do, it’s usually frozen. But we want to give customers a new experience and something they’ve never had before. Instead of having to go halfway across the world to Japan to taste these fish, we bring that experience here to our guests’ tables. Customers often remark on the flavor and freshness, and we are already starting to see familiar faces after only being open for a month.

4610 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 831-515-7508.