.Real Deal

It’s all about that birria

Chef Guillermo Alvarez has lived in Santa Cruz his entire adult life, seeing his dreams come true here after moving from his hometown of Leon in Guanajuato, Mexico, at age 18. His culinary career developed while working at several local restaurants, observing and slowly learning how to cook better and better food. He then became a produce manager at an upscale grocery store, further aggrandizing his industry prowess.

Guillermo and his wife, Veronica, had long desired to open their own food business and found themselves inspired by the food trucks they saw doing well in town. Saving their money, they actualized their vision five years ago and opened The Real Taco, now two trucks with permanent locations.

Guillermo says the menu is traditional Mexican food, the recipes created by him and Veronica through testing, eating and improving with family and friends. The oft-complimented quesabirria is the menu’s superstar, dancing with tasty flavors and textures. The Baja-style fish and shrimp tacos are also a hit, as are the classic street tacos on handmade tortillas and the crispy ground beef tacos. Another crowd-pleaser is the grilled Anaheim pepper taco with a choice of protein and melted cheese. Housemade horchata with an ideal creamy, sweet blend headlines the beverage offerings.

What do your guests say about the birria?

GUILLERMO ALVAREZ: Our customers believe and often tell me that we have the best in town; many of them try it elsewhere and often say ours is better, and I agree with them. I think it’s the way we cook the meat, always for seven hours and with many special ingredients. The shell is always crispy and crunchy, and the meat and melted mozzarella inside combine to make it just delicious. The consommé has classic bold flavor and the touch of lime finishes it perfectly.

How did your background set you up for success?

Working around town at both restaurants and grocery stores gave me the opportunity to watch and learn how the businesses were run. Being a produce manager taught me a lot, like how to interact with customers and provide exceptional customer service, which I found I really enjoyed and is part of what inspired me to open The Real Taco. And working in restaurants taught me the culinary side of the business and how to make really good food.

1204 Mission St., Santa Cruz, 831-331-0038; therealtacosantacruz.com