.Admission for 2 at Refuge Carmel

Enter to win admission for 2 at Refuge in Carmel. A $134 value! A Refuge admission includes access to the entire outdoor facility, including sauna, steam rooms, hot & warm pools, Nordic cool & cold pools, and outdoor fire pits with Adirondack chairs.

Refuge aims to provide affordable relaxation through use of their Refuge Thermal Cycle. Their silence policy, exceptional massages, and beautiful natural setting contribute to an unrivaled relaxation experience. Enhancing the lives of their guests with excellent customer service and exposing them to the life changing effects of true relaxation is their daily mission. In a world where technology has allowed stress to become a constant companion, Refuge hopes to offer a moments rest.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, February 22, 2024.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

