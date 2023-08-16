Nebbiolo 2021

Lovers of Nebbiolo will rejoice when tasting this beautifully made red wine. It’s a fine example of what a good Nebbiolo should be—robust and full-bodied.

Grown mainly in the well-known regions of Barolo and Barbaresco in Piemonte, Italy, Nebbiolo also thrives amazingly well on Regan Vineyards’ rich loamy soil in Corralitos.

John Bargetto, whose family has been in the wine business for more than four generations, is very involved with the Regan Vineyards project. “Regan Vineyards’ wines represent the culmination of my life’s passion and dedication to producing exquisite wine from the Santa Cruz Mountains,” says Bargetto, who also plays an important role as director of winemaking at the well-known Bargetto Winery in Soquel. He has achieved his goal in this delicately perfumed Nebbiolo ($70). “We introduced a new wine term—Power Piemonte—to describe this unique blend,” he says of the 84% Regan Nebbiolo and 16% Perrucci Cabernet (from Los Gatos). Aged in French upright-tank oak, only 75 cases were made. Try Regan estate’s Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Merlot as well. All the wines produced by Regan Vineyards are superb.

The experience of a visit to Regan Vineyards is warm and welcoming. Feast your eyes on panoramic vistas and lush vines—heavy with grapes ripening in the sun. And as the Piemonte Nebbiolo grapes get plentiful cooling fog, so does the fruit grown on Regan’s estate. “Nebbia” is the Italian word for fog; so, not surprisingly, the name of Regan’s 2021 Nebbiolo is “The Great Fog.” And as it says on the Nebbiolo’s “snazzy label in blue,” “Wine enriches our lives.”

Regan Vineyards Winery, 1610 Green Valley Road, Corralitos, 831-475-2258 ext. 17 or 831-818-3885. Reganwinery.com. Tastings and tours are available by reservation on Sundays until Nov. 5. $25 per person.