music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Apple Upgrade

Regenerative farming techniques take root at half-century-old orchard

By Tarmo Hannula
H&G manzanita shrub
STUMPING THE CRITTERS Sam Earnshaw gets ready to plant a manzanita shrub that is housed in a gopher net. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

A local farm is being modified to serve as a learning center for young students about progressive farming methods.

Headed up by local farmer Sam Earnshaw, a crew of workers recently spread out across the seven-acre Hikari Farm on Freedom Boulevard, where organic Fuji apples grow.

Started back in the 1970s, the farm—which has fallen into disrepair—is now getting brought up to speed with modern farming techniques. This includes regenerative methods and new hedgerows that attract pollinating insects and provide habitat and food for beneficial birds.

Another goal is to invite school children to the farm to learn about how regenerative agriculture incorporates nature without the need for chemicals.

“We’re bringing habitat and biodiversity to the farm,” Earnshaw says. “Nature provides the correct habitat without the need for pesticides and fumigation. In England they were planting hedgerows in the Bronze Age.”

Nick Filannino, one of the workers helping out, said the farm received a call from Wild Farm Alliance about helping Hikari Farm.

“The owner wanted to rehabilitate the land and create a community center for growing traditional Japanese vegetables, as well as providing farm fresh organic apples and produce for local schools,” Filannino said. “So we said okay. And we started looking at possibilities on how to integrate nature into this farm.”

Filannino then worked on getting some grants to help pay for the project.

Hedgerows are rows of trees and shrubs planted with crops as protective barriers.

According to Wild Farm Alliance, hedgerows also provide habitat for butterflies and moths, as well as habitat and food for beneficial birds.

Sacha Lozano of Resource Conservation District said he has worked with Earnshaw on several hedgerow projects.

“If you take care of these rows—once they get established—they will take care of themselves and provide great benefits for the farms,” he said. “They are drought tolerant, will flower at different times of the year, attract birds, and promote pollination.”

Explore more stories from our 2025 Home & Garden issue.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
Previous ArticleGrowing Interest
Next ArticleStreet Talk
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Weird to Wonderful

row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk

bonsai tree ih Home and Garden

Growing Interest