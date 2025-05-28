.Republican Budget Cuts Could Imperil Local Senior Programs

By Tarmo Hannula
Photo of the White House
The Trump administration’s ‘big beautiful bill’ could eliminate Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Programs, a program of the Seniors Council in Santa Cruz County. PHOTO: Zach Rudisin/CC BY-SA 3.0

Proposed budget cuts by the Republican-led administration in Washington, D.C., could be bad news for local seniors, with a plan to eliminate Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs, services provided by the Seniors Council in Santa Cruz County.

Clay Kempf, executive director of the Watsonville-based Senior Council, said the move is daunting to programs that serve older adults.

“While other serious cuts to seniors are also of great concern, the proposed elimination of our Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Programs are especially devastating,” he said. 

Kempf said the two programs became part of the Senior Council about 32 years ago.

The program recruits low-income seniors who visit local schools to mentor and tutor students who are struggling academically and socially, grades K-3. The volunteer program has been around for more than five decades, with more than 1 million seniors mentoring millions of kids in all 50 states.

Senior Companion similarly allows low-income seniors to help other seniors. 

Kempf said the volunteers typically run errands, help with socialization, and “even a drive around the neighborhood, or just a friendly visit,” he said.

President Donald Trump recently laid off over 80 percent of staff that oversees all of AmeriCorps, a federal service program that recruits volunteers for a wide range of projects nationwide, in areas that include education, health and disaster relief.

“Then a judge came out and said that the layoffs of AmeriCorps staff were illegal,” Kempf said.

According to a 2020 study by the Inner City Fund, some 275,000 Americans were serving their communities that year through AmeriCorps and Senior Corps. 

This includes projects such as helping communities respond to and recover from natural disasters, fighting the opioid epidemic, connecting veterans to job and education resources, supporting independent living for seniors and Americans with disabilities and helping families achieve economic self-sufficiency. 

At the Senior Council, around 150 volunteers typically put in around 15-20 hours a week each in helping two to three students in the program.

“The question people need to ask is, ‘why this is being done?’” Kempf said of the proposed cuts. “There is no financial reason, no logical reason. We need to call the White House and your elected representatives. In my 25-plus years, I’ve never seen anything like this. I don’t know why it’s happening.” 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
Previous ArticleNew Mural Depicts Stagecoach Driver Charley Parkhurst
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Woman painting a mural

New Mural Depicts Stagecoach Driver Charley Parkhurst

Exterior of Santa Cruz County Building

Supervisors Eye Revised Budget

Person with a camera interviewing someone on the beach

Modern-Day Slavery