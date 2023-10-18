.Restaurants Come Back to Life

There is quite a lineup for this year’s Restaurant Week, so taste buds get ready. And, with more foodie innovation on the horizon, the culinary collective can expect to see brighter days and brighter plates ahead.

Each of GT’s 2023 culinary creatives brings modern-day twists to both traditional and contemporary menus. Some Santa Cruz staples and some new to the scene, it looks like chefs are dishing up the sweet, savory and spicy, and everything in between.

Craving a crunchy-flakey beer-battered fish with some creamy homemade tartar sauce? How about a steamy plate of risotto with fresh local veggies and a crisp salad? Or, can Santa Cruz Restaurant Week stimulate the senses with a pungent steak served alongside the most delicate au jus?

Whatever tantalizes taste buds, there’s something for everyone in this year’s Restaurant Week guide, a local roundup of some of the yummiest eats in the area. These resilient restaurants serve up equal measures of local flavor and international fusion for a delicious bite.

Read on to learn what the chefs, owners and staff have to say about what they’re most excited about on this year’s menu. Each of them mixes their own dash of passion and flair that reaches beyond these pages and right onto the plate.

BRUNO’S BAR AND GRILL

“All our dishes are pretty good, but I think the one that we’re well-known for in Scotts Valley is the ribs. We’re good at cooking ribs.”

— ROGELIO GUZMAN, CHEF, BRUNO’S BAR AND GRILL —

“I’m excited to get the ribeye steak out to people. It isn’t easy cooking steaks to order with the right temperature and it’s a great skill to be able to showcase.

The grilled prawn appetizer with coconut milk, bell peppers and crispy wontons is also a must.”

— CHEF DAMEON DEWORKEN, CRUZ KITCHEN & TAPS —

“I’d definitely go with the 8 oz. flat iron steak. It’s my favorite because I normally like to cook the meat [myself] and I’ve always made sure the quality of the meat is on point. Whenever anyone comes in [and orders it] it’s a satisfaction for me.”

— CHEF ALEXIS MUÑOZ, FAULTLINE BREWING COMPANY —

FAULTLINE BREWING COMPANY

GABRIELLA CAFE

“It would be the stuffed squash with risotto. It has kabocha squash from Live Earth Farm, risotto, local vegetables, shiitake mushrooms, cheese which we make here, and balsamic sauce which is very nice.”

— PAUL COCKING, OWNER, GABRIELLA CAFE —

“I would say the dish we’re probably most excited to present is going to be the Hulu Himi Prawns. They’re very flavorful. Its complex flavors of yellow curry and a paste on the side make it a little bit spicier.”

— FRANCISCO CERVANTES, MANAGER, HULA’S ISLAND GRILL —

HULA’S ISLAND GRILL

LA POSTA

“We change our stuff very frequently because we’re very farm-to-table. But right now I would say the Capesante, which are these amazing seared scallops. We get them straight from Maine overnight and they’re beautiful. They sear really wonderfully and they have a really nice light sweetness to them.”

— ZYLEN CORNETE, MANAGER, LA POSTA —

“We are excited to participate in restaurant week since our new partnership and remodel. It gives us a chance for the community to try our new look and new menu.”

— MATTEO ROBECCHI, CHEF PATRON, LAGO DI COMO RISTORANTE —

LAILI

“The poki bowl is the one I’m most excited about. It has triple-A grade sushi and ahi in there. So it’s really, really high quality fish inside. In terms of the rest of the ingredients and vegetables, there are a really interesting mix of flavors, and they’re also very, very fresh in terms of quality. I think I’m really excited to show off that perfect bowl.”

— LIAM COX, MANAGER, MAKAI ISLAND KITCHEN & GROGGERY —

RISTORANTE ITALIANO

“The grigliata mista is going to have a 10-ounce New York cut steak. It will be charbroiled and topped with a spicy calabrian sauce. It’s going to be served with sausage, caramelized bell peppers and onions and duchess potatoes.”

— ERNESTO GARCIA, MANAGER, RISTORANTE ITALIANO —

RIVA FISH HOUSE

“The fried fish sandwich is phenomenal.

It’s beer-battered cod fried on a little pretzel bun with coleslaw and tartar sauce. It’s everything a sandwich should be and I think the flavor speaks for itself.”

— CHELSEA HOLMES, CHEF, RIVA FISH HOUSE —

Where to Go

Back Nine Grill and Bar

555 Highway 17, Santa Cruz;

831-226-2350



Bruno’s Bar and Grill

230 Mt Hermon Rd, Scotts Valley;

831-438-2227



Cafe Mare

740 Front St., Santa Cruz;

831-458-1212



Crow’s Nest

2218 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz;

831-476-4560



Cruz Kitchen and Taps

145 Laurel St., Santa Cruz;

831-713-5173



Faultline Brewing Company

262 Mt Hermon Rd Unit 103, Scotts

Valley;

831-226-2868



Gabriella Cafe

910 Cedar St., Santa Cruz;

831-457-1677



Hula’s Island Grill

221 Cathcart St., Santa Cruz;

831-426-4852



Jack O’Neill Restaurant

and Lounge

175 W. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz;

831-740- 8138



Kianti’s Pizza and Pasta Bar

1100 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz;

831-469-4400



La Posta

538 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz;

831-457-2782



Lago di Como Ristorante

21490 E Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz;

831-454-8257