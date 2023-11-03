Enter to win a Dinner for 2 at Ristorante Italiano in Santa Cruz. ($90 value)

Since 1982, Ristorante Italiano has brought an authentic taste of Italy to the Santa Cruz community. Our menu has a little bit of everything, including classic pasta dishes, seafood, steak, and plenty more Italian favorites, all made with fresh ingredients and homemade sauces. From our entrees to our atmosphere, we’re focused on providing an exquisite dining experience, whether you’re dining with your family or catering your next event. Enjoy the weather while you dine on our outdoor patio or take a trip to Italy in our beautiful mural room.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.